WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr; JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; FEMA Administrator Brock Long; author Bob Woodward

___

CBS’ ”Face the Nation” — Long; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congressional candidate from New York; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Tillis; Long; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

