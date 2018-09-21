WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ ”Face the Nation” — Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

“Fox News Sunday” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

