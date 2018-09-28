WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ ”Face the Nation” — To be announced.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

