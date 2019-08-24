WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Conservative radio host Joe Walsh; Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld; David McIntosh, Club for Growth president.
___
CBS’ ”Face the Nation” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kudlow; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; McCain.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Klobuchar.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.