A “Game of Thrones” prequel series just wrapped filming in Belfast. An impressive 137 Emmy nominations last week can’t be a bad thing. But alert viewers nevertheless sense HBO is changing before our eyes.

Since AT&T acquired HBO’s parent company Time Warner last year for $85 billion, the network has increased its overall hours of original programming by more than a third, expanding into Monday nights with “Chernobyl,” “Gentleman Jack” and “Years and Years.” As WarnerMedia prepares to launch a streaming service (dubbed HBO Max to capitalize on the brand) to compete with Netflix, Disney, et al., some longtime executives have departed — including chief executive Richard Plepler and documentary head Sheila Nevins. Last week, the network’s widely admired communications chief, Quentin Schaffer, said he’s leaving after 39 years at the network.

HBO’s chief of programing, Casey Bloys, told reporters Wednesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour here that more HBO doesn’t mean less quality.

“The big challenge was to make sure that by doing [more] we aren’t just filling hours to fill hours,” Bloys said. “In the first half of 2019, we have a lot more programming and there’s not one show that we have aired that I wouldn’t have aired, you know, two years ago or five years ago.”

The big question HBO viewers always have is what’s next. “Game of Thrones” is done. “Veep” is done. There’s no such thing as a “Chernobyl 2.”

Fantasy seems to be the network’s ongoing obsession, with two big shows this fall built around complicated multiverse sagas. In October, the network will premiere creator Damon Lindelof’s divergent take on “Watchmen,” the cult-hit comic book from the 1980s (which bombed as a theatrical movie version in 2009).

Critics screened “Watchmen’s” pilot episode Tuesday night, but HBO begged us to reserve judgment for now, at least in print. Suffice to say Lindelof (known for “Lost” and “The Leftovers”) has taken “Watchmen’s” concept and aesthetic in a surprising and even topically risky direction that, among other things, involves the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and the rise of vigilante white supremacists in a parallel-reality America of 2019. Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King stars.

Lindelof, who is by now accustomed to viewers taking issue with his creative choices, said he’s pleased with his “Watchmen,” but he expects some will reject it. “You can only self-identify as a fan [of the original ‘Watchmen’ comics] and write this stuff for yourself, to some degree, and then hope that it connects with other people,” he said. “But, you know, if your intention is for everyone to love it, you’re not going to be able to do this job.”



HBO’s other lavish fantasy offering (co-produced with the BBC) is “His Dark Materials,” based on author Philip Pullman’s trilogy of young-adult novels set in a parallel world where animals are manifestations of human souls and a heroic 12-year-old girl named Lyra (Dafne Keen) uncovers a plot involving stolen children, linked to a mysterious substance called Dust.

I probably got half of that wrong — the pilot episode hurls viewers right into the deep end and expects them to swim — but I have some time to bone up before the show premieres in November. It also stars James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who, judging from his enthusiasm at a panel discussion Wednesday, is clearly a superfan of the books.

Both shows make me wonder if HBO is in danger of nerding out to an extreme — even in today’s nerd-dominant culture. Maybe they could throw the rest of us a third season of “Big Little Lies”?

Don’t count on it, Bloys said. “To me, on the face of it, there’s no obvious place [for the story] to go,” he said. “That said, if they all came to me and said, ‘We have the greatest take: Listen to this,’ I would certainly be open to it. Who knows? It just doesn’t feel like it, but I’m certainly open.”

Elsewhere at the press tour’s cable TV portion, Lifetime has wasted no time ginning up a “ripped from the headlines” movie on a recent debacle: the college admissions scandal in which actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman (among others), were accused of trying to buy admission to elite universities for their kids. Look for it this fall.

Nat Geo, now part of Disney after last year’s acquisition of most of Fox, brought its usual round of globally concerned programs to show critics (one begins to wonder just how many remotely assigned camera crews it will take to save the planet), along with news that the next chapter of its “Genius” scripted miniseries will be about Aretha Franklin. Previous seasons were about Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso; no decision yet on who will play the queen of soul.

But Jake McDorman, last seen as Murphy Brown’s adult son Avery, will play pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard in a series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s Space Age epic “The Right Stuff,” which began shooting last week. The network is hoping for more than just a limited series; they’d like to see it reach orbit for multiple seasons.

“From the WHY department,” I tweeted in knee-jerk disapproval, on behalf of everyone who considers the 1983 movie version of “The Right Stuff” to be damn near perfect.

Nat Geo’s social media team was quick to reply: “Don’t you think it deserves a multi-season series versus just a two-hour movie? We do!”

I could take that bait, but let’s not forget the TV critic’s sworn vow: Wait and see if it’s any good.