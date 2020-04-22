And where does that leave the good ol’ made-for-TV movie, which is its own species entirely? Lifetime and Hallmark still churn them out by the metric ton, but beyond that, the drop-off has been sharp.

Distribution rights for director Cory Finley’s “Bad Education” may have been purchased at a film festival last year by HBO, but despite its intended destination, can we just enjoy it as an honest-to-goodness, Emmys-for-everyone, made-for-TV movie in the old-fashioned way?

Based on the true story of a Long Island schools superintendent, Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman), and his trusted assistant superintendent, Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney), who were convicted of stealing several million dollars from their highly ranked school district, “Bad Education” is one of those mesmerizing character studies centered on despicable acts.

It’s a crime story that doesn’t need violence to get the viewer’s heart racing. Even if you know where it’s headed (you can always look up the in-depth 2004 New York magazine article on which Mike Makowsky’s perfectly taut screenplay is based), “Bad Education” is structured around a series of inexorable, scandalous discoveries — all of it starting with a question from an enterprising high school newspaper reporter (Geraldine Viswanathan).

Jackman, who often has to remind the world just how good an actor he really is, gives an effective and moving performance as Tassone, a beloved administrator who justifies his wrongdoings against his many successes. And it almost goes without saying that Janney is in her element here, playing someone who feels entitled to repeat raids of the cookie jar.

Such stories of quiet malfeasance never get old. No matter how lovely and admired the neighborhood lawns may be, the idea that there’s a snake or two in the grass hasn’t lost its narrative potency — even now, in an era of constant, top-down deceit.