History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin’s signing comes after “Washington,’’ released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.
The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, History said.
