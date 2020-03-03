In that frame of mind, I wonder what FXX’s subversively endearing new comedy, “Dave,” might have looked like five or six years ago, when comedies about the raging insecurities of unmotivated young men (the inept sex, the stale bong water, the ratty apartments, dead-end jobs and endless online gaming) were plentiful and played out. In the present day, “Dave” (premiering Wednesday) has to work a little harder to present a fuller story, and that effort is worth it.

Of course, those living in the nexus of rap music and Internet fame already know “Dave’s” co-creator and star, Dave Burd, by his stage name — Lil Dicky — and were there years ago as he ascended the upper rungs of YouTube, where he first released music videos (“Ex-Boyfriend”) and has since collaborated with big names, including a 2019 benefit song for environmental awareness that featured 30 artists (Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and more) and has more than 230 million views.

That’s all well and good, but television presents a different set of demands, many of which Burd — playing up both his Dave and Lil Dicky personas — meets with remarkable ease. The show, co-created by Jeff Schaffer, relishes Dave’s central delusion of soon becoming the next Kanye West.

That he’s a nerdy-looking Jewish guy who has neither recorded an album nor landed a prominent gig is, to Dave, hardly an obstacle to the success he’s already envisioned for himself, a mix of confidence and clueless entitlement that’s tolerated by a loyal roommate and friend (Andrew Santino as Mike) who happily scrubs Dave’s back acne for him; a girlfriend (Taylor Misiak as Ally) who delights in his dorkiness; and a hype man (GaTa, playing himself) who harbors similar fantasies of success.

“Dave” generally follows the prescribed course of awkward dramedies, where the main character’s inherent likability shields him from a parade of self-wrought indignities. Dave is doted on by constant phone calls from his fretful parents (Gina Hecht and David Paymer), who try not to flinch when he tells them he’s wiring $10,000 (the bar mitzvah money in his savings account) to a shady production company. Those sorts of failures of savviness somehow lead to accidental spurts of success.

Speaking of spurts, much of “Dave” (and, indeed, the entire basis of Lil Dicky’s manifestation) is focused on Dave’s poor penis, mangled at birth by surgery on a deformed urethra. It has become both the source of Dave’s biggest insecurities and his finest turns of phrase, and it’s the literal thing that turns “Dave” into a thoughtful (if inane) exploration of masculinity. If Dave can rap about that, it turns out his friends can start talking about their own issues — mental illness, in GaTa’s case. And suddenly the show is not as simple as a bunch of dudes sitting around doing nothing.