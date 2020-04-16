Like his nearest peers (Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes), Barris has moved to Netflix in a highly publicized deal — just one more piece of the burdensome achievements that the “Kenya Barris” we meet in “#BlackAF” must shoulder.

Mirroring his real life, Barris plays a father of six in a hot-and-cold marriage that seems headed for the rocks. He has indulged himself and his family (but especially himself) in every luxury — from his massive closet full of sneakers and athleisure wear to chartering a jet for a family trip to Fiji — yet he is increasingly tormented by the toll all of this appears to take on his sense of authenticity. White privilege might label such feelings as an existential midlife crisis, but Kenya (real and pretend) has a better word for what he constantly experiences: racism.

Using a worn-out mockumentary conceit, “#BlackAF” (I’ll let those few who don’t understand the title decipher it themselves) seems initially centered on Drea (Iman Benson), the second-oldest child of Kenya and his wife, Joya (Rashida Jones). Drea is making a movie about her family to submit as part of her application to New York University; her father has supplied her with expensive filmmaking equipment (and a full-time camera crew) to complete her work, which turns her into “#BlackAF’s” narrator.

What Kenya and Joya don’t expect is how deeply their daughter probes the family’s dysfunctions, including her father’s ceaseless, building resentment — mainly toward systemic racism but just as often misdirected at those closest to him.

Drea’s film-in-progress, which is to say “#BlackAF,” becomes both a confessional and a fly on the family’s floor-to-ceiling glass walls, in which her father’s full spectrum of hurt and callousness is on constant display, as well as the increasing frustrations of her mother, a former attorney who regrets leaving her job to focus on the kids. (The word “raising” would be a stretch, as “#BlackAF” makes fun of all the family duties sloughed off on the hired help.)

The air here is thick with narcissism and self-absorption, in such quantities and misfired jokes as to make any viewer, black or otherwise, struggle with the show’s tone and intent. Barris is not nearly a strong enough actor to convey the complicated nuances he’s going for here, while it’s up to Jones to remind viewers that they are indeed watching a comedy.

Just so her viewers are clear, Drea and her sisters, Chloe (Genneya Walton) and Izzy (Scarlet Spencer), don’t mince words about their parents — they’re terrible people. “When it comes to pettiness, fiscal irresponsibility and basically being on the same page about the wrong s---, they’re like the Menendez brothers,” Drea says.

In many ways, “#BlackAF” is a critical and far more personal rewrite of Barris’s ABC sitcom “Blackish,” now in its sixth season, which began with Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as a well-to-do couple (an advertising exec and a doctor) who worried that the good life they provide their children has also diluted their essential blackness and sense of cultural identity.

This show sands off any trace of “Blackish’s” accessible sweetness and general appeal, resulting in a take that is, at first, overly caustic. “#BlackAF” meanders with an uncertain aim, in episodes that are always a little too long. This unevenness might possibly be a deliberate move, in which Barris is suggesting that viewers (and critics, who come in for a pointed drubbing from a big-name filmmaker who makes a highly effective cameo appearance) should not come here expecting comfort or the same old laughs.

The obvious and perhaps too facile comparison here is Larry David’s HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” an acquired taste if ever there was one, similar mainly for the antagonistic self-centeredness and Hollywood milieu that defines their worlds. Barris has every right to likewise tempt viewers into appreciating his alter ego’s complex, curmudgeonly side, but his contextual stakes are obviously much higher. Where David’s show has glancingly addressed such issues as race or anti-Semitism, Barris is far more direct with his agenda.

As such, “#BlackAF’s” presumably already-woke viewers get lessons on “the white gaze” and the deeper significance of black bling, historically tracing luxury clothing and jewelry to the earliest, slave-era concepts of “Sunday best” apparel. There are similar segments on the adultification of black girls, the disparagement of black fatherhood, and, in the series’ best episode (and longest, at 48 minutes), an attempt by Kenya to reckon with the fact that a film or show isn’t praiseworthy simply because it’s made by someone who is black.

That episode ends on the same equivocal note that makes “#BlackAF” so inscrutable, either as a comedy or as something more profound. Meeting Barris more than halfway, viewers may still be left with an impression that they don’t quite have the right to ask what he really wants to do here. That he is here at all, and unhappy about it, seems to be the only point.