FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016 file photo, David Schwimmer arrives at the 2016 FX Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. NBC announced that Schwimmer will have a recurring role on “Will & Grace” as Grace’s new love interest. The program returns for a second season on Oct. 4. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer will appear on “Will & Grace” as a new love interest for Debra Messing’s character.

NBC said Wednesday that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing’s Grace on the sitcom revival that’s back Oct. 4 on NBC.

Schwimmer isn’t the only familiar face appearing on the second season. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.

“Friends” and the original “Will & Grace” were teammates on NBC’s powerhouse “Must See TV” Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through 2002.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.