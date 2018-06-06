This combination photo shows filmmaker J.J. Abrams at HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars in New York on Nov. 18, 2017, left, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles at Tribeca Talks with John Legend during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19, 2018. Amazon is ordering a comedy-drama series from Abrams that will feature original music by Bareilles. “Little Voice” is described by Amazon as a romantic tale of searching for one’s true voice as a young adult. The show received a 10-episode order, Amazon said Wednesday. (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Apple is ordering a comedy-drama series from J.J. Abrams that will feature original music by Sara Bareilles.

“Little Voice” is described by Apple as a romantic tale of searching for one’s true voice as a young adult.

The show received a 10-episode order, Apple said Wednesday. The cast and the release date were not announced.

Abrams, whose credits include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Lost,” will serve as executive producer for “Little Voice.”

The Grammy-nominated Bareilles earned a Tony Award bid last year for her music for “Waitress.”

Jessie Nelson, who collaborated with Bareilles on “Waitress,” will be the show runner and an executive producer for the Apple series.

Bareilles and Josh Groban will host Sunday’s Tony ceremony, airing on CBS.

This story has been corrected to show that Apple has ordered the series.

