NEW YORK — Music stars in competition for Emmys this year include John Legend, Bruno Mars and Sara Bareilles.

Legend and Bareilles each earned acting nods for their roles in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.” Mars earned a nomination for outstanding music direction for his first TV special, CBS’ ”Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo.”

Legend, who has won several Grammys as well as an Oscar and a Tony, could become an EGOT if he takes home outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are also on their way to EGOT status: The composing duo earned a nomination for outstanding original music and lyrics for “In the Market for a Miracle” from Fox’s “A Christmas Story Live!”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.