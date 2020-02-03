Super Bowl viewership had been slowly eroding since its peak in 2015, when 114.4 million watched a thrilling finish between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Fox estimated that Sunday’s game had 102 million viewers in total, when people who streamed the game through Verizon or watched on the Fox Deportes Spanish-language network network.

The halftime performance shared by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, which received some rave reviews for its showmanship, was watched by 103 million people, Fox said.

Fox also said that 23.7 million people watched the episode of “The Masked Singer” following the game, in what is always the most-coveted time slot on television.