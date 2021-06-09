Imagine a sitcom. It’s easy. There’s the laugh track and the high-key lighting. The husband, dense and loud, drinking a beer on the couch while simultaneously sucking all the air out of the room. His wife stands behind or beside him, at the ready for whatever her husband needs. Conjuring these images — scenes perhaps left over from childhoods spent by a television — we never wonder what happens when the wife walks out of the picture. Where does she go? What does she think? Who is she? What does she need?