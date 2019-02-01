FILE - This June 13, 2008 file photo shows R&B singer R. Kelly arriving at 3the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago. The documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” has given the sexual misconduct charges against the R&B star a level of attention beyond what they’ve had before. It’s also given Lifetime a hit at a time the cable network -- or any cable entertainment network -- can really use one. Lifetime’s nightly audience is less than half what it was a decade before, but more than 25 million people have seen some of the six-part documentary since it debuted in early January. (M. Spencer Green, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” gave Lifetime a hit at a time the cable network — or any cable entertainment network — can really use one.

Lifetime’s nightly audience is less than half what it was a decade before, but more than 25 million people have seen some of the six-part documentary since it debuted in early January.

That took even Lifetime executives by surprise, and they’re discussing what impact its success might have on the network’s future direction.

But Lifetime is quick to say that social issues are hardly something that the network has shied away from as it celebrates its 35th anniversary on Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.