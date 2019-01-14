FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pa. Lynn has plans for her 87th birthday in the form of an all-star tribute concert featuring Jack White, Garth Brooks, George Strait at Bridgestone Arena on April 1 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music queen Loretta Lynn has big plans for her 87th birthday this April in the form of an all-star tribute concert featuring Jack White, Garth Brooks, George Strait and many more.

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer on Monday announced details of the April 1 show in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.

She released her album “Wouldn’t It Be Great” last year, but hasn’t been performing publicly since she had a stroke in 2017 and missed being honored at the CMT Artists of the Year show last October due to an illness.

Other artists scheduled to perform are Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Darius Rucker and the Pistol Annies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.