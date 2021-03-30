Some panel discussions include celebrity moderators, among them “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” moderated by Andrew Rannells; “Evil,” with Whoopi Goldberg and “Ted Lasso” with moderator Patton Oswalt.
Sessions with stars and creators of “The Good Doctor” and “Big Sky” round out the festival lineup.
Highlights of PaleyFest events past, including for “The Golden Girls” and “The Big Bang Theory,” are available on the Paley Center’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/paleycenter.
