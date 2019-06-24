Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart lends his support to firefighters, first responders and survivors of the September 11 terror attacks at a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee as it considers permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is meeting this week with 9/11 first responders to talk about reauthorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

John Feal, a Ground Zero recovery worker and longtime activist, says a group of first responders will meet with McConnell on Tuesday at the Capitol.

The meeting comes as McConnell faces withering criticism from comedian Jon Stewart for what Stewarts calls a lack of urgency to replenish the victims’ fund. The fund is being depleted and has cut benefit payments by up to 70 percent.

Stewart mocked McConnell on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show last week, accusing the GOP leader of slow-walking the legislation.

McConnell has said the issue will be addressed and that he does not know why Stewart was “all bent out of shape.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.