As part of new union contracts, the Met has the right to present up to 17 Sunday matinees this season and 27 in 2020-21.

The company believes Sunday afternoons will sell better than Monday nights.

The Met has long presented seven performances a week from fall through spring: evenings from Monday through Saturday, plus a Saturday matinee.

