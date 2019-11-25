Actress Esmeralda Ugalde said she was driving in an SUV with Sandí and another actress when thieves cut them off, took Sandí and the vehicle.

The Nevado de Toluca is a snow-capped volcanic peak and a popular weekend getaway for capital residents.

AD

In a press briefing, France’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a French citizen was also abducted, but refused to give his name or further details for security reasons.

The ministry said French officials were working closely with Mexican authorities to secure his return.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD