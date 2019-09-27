(All times Eastern.)

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier, threatening the lives of both Buck and Christopher.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (VH1 at 8) Apryl lashes out at Jason Lee and K Michelle.

Street Outlaws: Memphis (Discovery at 8) This spinoff of “Street Outlaws” is set in Memphis, where fast-talking, bet-taking JJ Da Boss and his family and friends have ruled the underground racing scene for decades.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Woody Aragon, Denny Corby, Sinbad Max and John Walton.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) A boat catches fire in port, stranding the Sirocco with nowhere to go. Sandy gives the interior team some harsh criticism.

The Deuce (HBO at 9) Vincent and Frankie celebrate an eventful birthday. Candy speaks at a Women Against Pornography meeting.

The Terror (AMC at 9) Chester and Luz reach a turning point in their relationship. Amy is tormented by a powerful enemy.

Bull (CBS at 10) A charismatic entrepreneur who owns a seemingly innovative water filtration company is accused of defrauding investors.

Cops (Paramount at 10) A driver escapes a traffic stop and pretends to be a laundromat customer. Deputies respond to a distressed woman whose ex-boyfriend locked her out of the house.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Marcus Andrews vows to help a Good Samaritan who was injured while stopping a sexual assault. Dr. Audrey Lim is in an awkward position when her patient’s parents suspect a doctor has made a mistake.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) L. Marvin Metz comes to the Lodge with Dud and Erni.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mark Sanford

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James Spader, Ruby Rose, Elvis Duran, Koffee.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Wilco.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Christian Slater, Kaitlyn Dever, Gary Clark Jr.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sean Casey, Kevin Millar, Avril Lavigne, Roy Mayorga.