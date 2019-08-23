2019 MTV Video Music Awards(MTV at 8) The awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, above, feature performances by the Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello. Missy Elliott receives the Video Vanguard Award. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images For Mtv)

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Competitors attempt to successfully complete all four stages of one of the toughest obstacle courses yet.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) A change in one of the show’s rules will be revealed.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (VH1 at 7) Kimberly and Lyrica meet up as Lyrica deals with the fallout of A1’s cheating.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) An all-female group of guests comes onboard the yacht and flirts with the crew.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The contestants have an opportunity to vie for the nation’s votes as they perform for the judges again.

The Terror (AMC at 9) Henry struggles to deal with the trauma of his imprisonment. Amy starts a new job. Chester tries to provide for his family under difficult circumstances.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan and Francine get into trouble in each of their clubs.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) Liz works at Higher Steaks. Dud and Liz get to know a someone from their father’s past.

Specials

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E at 9) Leah explores the Church of Scientology’s policies against members reporting abuse and assault to the authorities. Former members share their stories.

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix) In a show filmed in Atlanta, Chappelle touches on serious subjects such as gun culture and the opioid epidemic.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Henry Winkler