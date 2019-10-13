The Voice (NBC at 8) The battle rounds begin. Normani, Darius Rucker, Usher and will.i.am are recruited to help out.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After their breakup, Abishola is set up on a date, and Bob seeks love online.

All Rise (CBS at 9) A jury is swayed by a visit to a crime scene.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) The crew is tasked with orchestrating a lavish surprise dinner for guests.

AD

Black Lightning (CW at 9) While Freeland deals with invasion, the Pierces must navigate their lives.

AD

The Deuce (HBO at 9) Candy mines the feelings of a recent loss to discover meaning in her role.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Malcolm begins to understand his father’s murders were surprising to some.

Bluff City Law (NBC at 10) Elijah and Anthony take on a hate speech case following a murder.

Bull (CBS at 10) A young social media influencer takes her father to court over ownership of her online personality.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A conspiracy theorist stirs up some questions about his liver damage.

Finales

The Terror (AMC at 9) Henry and Asako must delve into the past for solutions to their current woes.

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV at 9) The series wraps up with some behind-the-scenes moments and a celebrity cameo.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Black Coffee

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jeff Bridges, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Morris Day and Snoop Dogg

— Hau Chu

AD