Dancing with the Stars (ABC at 8) Season 28 features celebrities such as a supermodel, a former White House press secretary and a Bachelorette. (Justin Stephens/ABC)

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The best ninjas compete in Stage 3, which features seven daunting obstacles.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Lucy Darling, Nestor Hato, Alfonso Rituerto, and Keelan Leyser and Matt Daniel-Baker.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) Highly skilled dancers perform for the judges in the hopes of being crowned the best dancer in the United States.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) The ship’s guests request a White Party for their final dinner. Jack enlists the crew to help him ask Aesha to be his girlfriend while Hannah’s leadership skills are questioned by the group.

The Terror (AMC at 9) A story from years past sheds light on the evil that plagues the Terminal Islanders. Chester returns to his family. Henry and Asako deliberate over a difficult decision.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) As the Lynx prepare for the Mystic Chords of Memory, Dud’s wound worsens.

Final Space (Cartoon Network at 11:30) The search for the stolen dimensional keys leads the crew to a planet being sucked into the Dark Zone.

Premieres

Taken Down (Acorn TV) This Irish crime drama is about inspector Jen Rooney’s investigations into children’s disappearances from a refu­gee community.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35 a.m.) Lilly Singh joins the fall TV season as the only woman hosting a late-night talk show on network television.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nikki Glaser.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Lilly Singh, Charli XCX featuring Christine and the Queens.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tom Hiddleston, Marie Osmond.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Constance Wu, Neil Patrick Harris, Sheryl Crow.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Dax Shepard, Lilly Singh, Yesod Williams.