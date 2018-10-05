FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Lewinsky is teaming up with celebrities for an anti-bullying campaign that targets name-calling. Appearing Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Lewinsky says the (hash) Defy The Name campaign calls on people to change their social media names to include the names they were bullied by. Lewinsky says she’ll now be known as: Monica Chunky Slut Stalker That Woman Lewinsky.” (Lionel Cironneau, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Monica Lewinsky is teaming up with celebrities for an anti-bullying campaign that targets name-calling.

Appearing Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Lewinsky says the #DefyTheName campaign calls on people to change their social media names to include the names they were bullied by. Lewinsky says she’ll now be known as: Monica Chunky Slut Stalker That Woman Lewinsky.”

Lewinsky says she had a long list of names from childhood on. She says name-calling is the most common form of bullying and it’s important not to let those names define you.

Lewinsky says organizers want to recreate a community of empathy online.

Lewinsky was a White House intern when she had an affair with President Bill Clinton. Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998.

