Without taking questions from reporters about the Mueller report, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One for the short trip to Joint Base Andrews then on to his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Given all the attention it has received for the past two years, the actual release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report wasn’t exactly appointment television viewing.

The Nielsen company said that the ABC, CBS and NBC broadcast networks and the cable’s CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC collectively averaged 12.7 million viewers last Thursday when the redacted report on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election was put out.

For CBS and ABC, their audiences were smaller than what they would get on a typical day of daytime programming.

Television-wise, more people caught up with the story on the evening news.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.