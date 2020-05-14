The pay cuts range from 5% to 10%.
NBCUniversal executives are taking 20% pay cuts and those making more than $100,000 are seeing a 3% salary reduction.
The NBC salary reductions are part of an industry trend. Last month, ESPN and Fox asked much of their top on-air talent to take 15% pay cuts through July.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.