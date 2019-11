LOS ANGELES — When screenwriter Jared Stern was approached about developing Dr. Seuss’ ”Green Eggs and Ham” as an animated series, he sought advice from one important woman and the consent of another.

Stern’s grandmother reminded him how much he loved the book as a child. And the writer’s widow gave her approval to Stern’s idea for adapting the 1960 story. Five years later, the 13-episode series is debuting Friday on Netflix.