So agreeing to spearhead HBO’s new adaptation didn’t come without a bout or two of nerves.

Lindelof will see how he’s done when the first of his nine-episode “Watchman” follow-up debuts Sunday and the fanboys and fangirls weigh in. They will find many things that its creators have respectfully left in their honor.

The creators have managed to lure an eclectic list of actors, including Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson and Don Johnson.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD