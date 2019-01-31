This combination photo shows authors, from left, Ron Chernow at his home in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 18, 2011, Doris Kearns Goodwin at the TIME 100 Gala celebrating the “100 Most Influential People in the World” in New York on April 23, 2013 and Walter Isaacson at his home in New York on Oct. 3, 2014. Chernow, Goodwin and Isaacson will be among the guests on a new television interview program, presented by the New-York Historical Society. The society announced Thursday, Jan. 30, 2019, that “New-York Historical Society Presents” premieres Sunday on WNET. (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Ron Chernow, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Walter Isaacson will be among the guests on a new television interview program, presented by the New-York Historical Society.

The society announced Thursday that “New-York Historical Society Presents” premieres Sunday on WNET, a public television station in the New York area. Hosts include philanthropist David M. Rubenstein and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

The society’s president and CEO, Louise Mirrer, said in a statement that the show would provide “timely, thought-provoking, and historically-based debate and discussion.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.