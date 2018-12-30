NBC’s New Year’s Eve (NBC at 10 p.m.) Andy Grammer is among the performers for this year’s show. Carson Daly, Leslie Jones and Chrissy Teigen host from New York, and Keith Urban hosts from Nashville. (Chris Haston/NBC)

Listings for Dec. 31.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour (Netflix streaming) Watch the 10-time Grammy winner take the stage in Dallas on a stop during her “Reputation” stadium tour — now the highest-grossing U.S. tour in history.

NBC News Special: A Toast to 2018! (NBC at 8 p.m.) Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb look back on major pop-culture events that happened this year.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (Fox at 8) Steve Harvey and co-host Maria Menounos celebrate as musicians such as Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + The Machine, and Jason Aldean perform.

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN at 8) The veteran CNN reporter and Bravo show host ring in the new year.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (ABC at 8) Bastille, Dan + Shay, New Kids on the Block and Christina Aguilera are among the performers for this year’s 47th anniversary event.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 10) Reunion.