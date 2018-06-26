Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 18-24. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 11.86 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.6 million.

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 6.55 million.

4. “World of Dance,” NBC, 6.22 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.82 million.

6. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.77 million.

7. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.714 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.707 million.

9. “Code Black,” CBS, 5.705 million.

10. “Instinct,” CBS, 5.63 million.

11. “Little Big Shots,” NBC, 5.62 million.

12. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 5.52 million.

13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.96 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 4.93 million.

15. “Mom,” CBS, 4.6 million.

16. “Elementary,” CBS, 4.54 million.

17. “To Tell The Truth,” ABC, 4.53 million.

18. “Mom” (Monday), CBS, 4.4 million.

19. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.37 million.

20. “NCIS: New Orleans,” 4.31 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

