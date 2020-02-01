The “Parasite” win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film’s director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for “Jojo Rabbit,” a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for “Succession,” the comedy category for “Barry” and the best new series honor of “Watchmen.”

The premium cable network’s limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” won the adapted long form award.

Saturday’s awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.