This image released by NBC shows hosts Andy Samberg, left, and Sandra Oh at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) (Associated Press)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Best Motion Picture Animated, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

TELEVISION

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method.”

Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Series, drama: “The Americans.”



