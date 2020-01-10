“Firing Line With Margaret Hoover” takes viewers on the campaign trail in a two-part special with the political strategist and commentator who talks with conservatives who are changing the face of the Republican Party.

AD

The first part focuses on rising stars in the party and the second highlights newcomers running for Congress.

American Masters “Unladylike2020” features courageous, little-known and diverse female trailblazers from the turn of the 20th century in a one-hour broadcast special and 26 digital short films.

AD

Equality champion Gloria Steinem is featured in Great Performances “Gloria: A Life,” which stars Christine Lahti and an all-female cast. In another Great Performances special, Holland Taylor plays former Texas Gov. Ann Richards in “Ann.”

Author Toni Morrison and actress Mae West are featured in their own American Masters films.

Even PBS stalwart “Antiques Roadshow” gets in on the theme with “Women’s Work,” a summer special featuring contributions from athletes, artists and activists.