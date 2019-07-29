FILE - This May 18, 2019 file photo shows actress Rita Moreno at the 78th annual Peabody Awards in New York. PBS announced Monday, July 29, it will air a documentary about Moreno, “Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” charting her decades-long career. The project is slated to air in 2020. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — PBS will air a documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno, the network announced Monday.

“Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go for It” will chart her decades-long career. It will feature interviews, archival footage, reenactments of Moreno’s childhood and animation.

Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda have partnered to produce the project, slated to air in 2020.

Moreno is currently filming the Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story.” She won a best supporting actress Oscar for the film in 1962.

Her sitcom “One Day at a Time,” produced by Lear and co-starring Justina Machado, was just saved from cancellation by Pop TV after three seasons on Netflix.

