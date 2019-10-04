Lee says the 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and officers used a stun gun to take him into custody. He was released from jail later in the day.
Police did not identify who Ortiz-Magro is accused of fighting with.
Lee says a child who was at the residence was unharmed.
Phone and email messages left for Ortiz-Magro’s manager were not immediately returned.
