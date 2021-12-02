JUN: I think aging well means that my mind is at peace at the moment. Tomorrow is important. But I think as long as your heart is at peace, it reflects on your face. Also, I have kids, and they have their happiness. I have my own happiness, and furthermore, my family and people around me have their own happiness. It varies. But for me, I think aging well is nothing special but being comfortable and happy with where I am right now and spending time feeling happy.