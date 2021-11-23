“I don’t want to just do a show that’s like, ‘We’re just cranking out songs.’ I want to make sure if I’m going to take this on, I want to be a full, well-rounded character. Once I read her and read the script, I was like, ‘This is perfect,’” said the 43-year-old “Let Me Blow Your Mind” emcee who recently announced she was pregnant with her first child. “It’s hip-hop from a female’s point of view. And I feel a lot of like a lot of times when we’ve seen hip-hop, it’s from a male point of view.”