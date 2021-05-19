Like Tym for Peg, Edward almost functions as Tom’s therapist, prompting Tom to shift from his somewhat egotistical explanation of himself to a very real one. He is, in effect — as is the case in all of the episodes — getting to know himself at the same time we are. “And that’s something the actor builds,” says Weil. “The writing can only offer breadcrumbs along the way. But if it sounds like exposition, when you can feel the writer’s hand, it feels false. And only these artists know how to deliver that” despite differences in their approach, whether through Mirren’s more off-the-cuff take or Mackie’s decision to spend a week writing notes and crafting delivery so every moment felt different.