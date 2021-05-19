Series creator David Weil, who also wrote and directed several episodes, spent much of his childhood hiking with his brothers in the Berkshire Mountains as they told scary stories, or at his grandmother’s table with a bowl of chicken soup, listening to her experiences during World War II. “There was just one narrator in one environment,” he says. “That’s the way I fell in love with storytelling. And it’s something I wanted to re-create — as if you are the only person at the end of the screen.”
During the pandemic, Weil found himself, like many of us, separated by a continent from his parents and family. “Those feelings of loneliness and solitude, of yearning for family and connection, was something we all felt. And the first episodes I wrote were born from that.”
As a sci-fi fan, Weil gave each “Solos” tale a futuristic bent. “Just a few minutes in the future, though. Sometimes we need a little bit of distance to appreciate the experiences and emotions we’re feeling today,” he says. “What if there was an A.I. that could replace your loved one who passes away? What if, in the future, there was a fertility drug that could ensure 100 percent success? What if, in the future, we had smart homes that were a participant in our own lives?”
The concept gave him and his co-writers a chance to take some of those occasional character ideas that don’t always have a place and give them their day. “All writers have ideas we scribble on the back of a bar napkin, or that we log in on our computer at 2 a.m. and don’t know how they’re going to fit in something we’re working on,” he says. “This was a moment to pluck those characters from obscurity and give them life, a moment onstage.”
So how do you keep an audience interested in one person for a half-hour? In “Solos,” which premieres May 21, a large component is making viewers think the story will be about one thing, but often ending up somewhere else. “I always like to start late,” Weil says.
In Mackie’s episode, “Tom,” his character has 15 minutes to teach an A.I. clone of himself — also played by Mackie — who he is. But we don’t know that when Tom starts, or what he’s really after. “I always like to start with the audience being a little bit disoriented so that they become an active participant in the journey,” Weil says.
But what will likely keep viewers glued to “Solos,” along with the writing, is the veritable master class of acting from its impressive cast.
In Mirren’s episode, “Peg,” “you have no idea of the journey that she’s about to take you on,” says director Sam Taylor-Johnson. The plot finds a 72-year-old woman aboard a spacecraft headed on a trip of no return, answering questions and telling her story to a HAL-like computer. “She just starts to talk about her life, in reflection, and you’re just captured by this performance of hers and what she’s saying. Then you start to understand how pertinent her thoughts and reflections are to your own life.”
Getting actors at Mirren’s level was key, Weil says. “I needed true masters of the craft who can communicate and express stories — not only with the written word but with the bat of an eyelash or the slight turn of the head. Because in this show, there is nowhere for the actor to hide. It is them. To really move an audience and have them reflect on their own lives, what we see on-screen has to feel real. You have to forget you’re watching television.”
The idea of doing a 25-minute monologue didn’t have immediate appeal to the veteran actress — until she read Weil’s script. “I found myself reading through it and speaking out loud, which is always a sign I want to jump in,” Mirren says. “And I thought, ‘What a lovely writer this woman is. What’s her name?’ and saw ‘David!’ I thought, ‘That’s impossible. Only a woman would understand a woman’s point of view in this way.’ But it’s just beautiful, beautiful writing.”
What is uncanny about Mirren’s performance is indeed its naturalism — the pauses as she stops to think to herself, as any of us would do in conversation — that make watching her Peg so engaging.
Mirren did barely any prep for the part; she and Taylor-Johnson marched through the entire episode in single takes, making slight adjustments on each pass that allowed the actress to discover new bits of reality each time. “My instinct told me, because this was one long piece, with no interaction with anyone, to just live this in the moment,” Mirren explains.
And it was in those moments that she would find a real woman’s experience, Taylor-Johnson says. “She understands, if I twitch my eye to the left, that might show that I’m uncomfortable about talking about something. It’s this minutiae of detail within her face that tells the story. And that really comes from experience and brilliance.”
Mirren did, however, have the benefit of responding in real time to Stevens, who voiced the benevolent A.I., Tym, from a voice-over booth elsewhere on the stage. “Because he’s performing live, he can interact with her and respond to things she says,” says Taylor-Johnson.
The director and Stevens also worked together in the Freeman-centered episode, “Stuart,” in which Stevens plays a young man looking for Freeman’s character. Taylor-Johnson said that Freeman, whose voice also begins each episode, would introduce slight, subtle moves that place his performance into believable reality — such as a backward tilt of the head as he ponders a response to his scene partner.
“The tilt of a head may be lost in a big scene, with cars and people,” the director explains. “But when you’re just looking at this actor, and listening intently to what’s happening, that tilt of the head can have powerful meaning — a slight action that imbues a powerful reflection or thought.”
Mackie also had an episode partner despite starring as both roles: a double portraying “Edward,” the A.I. clone whom he must teach about himself. At first, the double, always seen with his back to the camera, would simply mime Mackie’s readings. But the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star eventually got him to say the lines out loud. “He was really acting with me, and he did it in a way that was subtle enough that all of my reactions made sense,” Mackie says.
Like Tym for Peg, Edward almost functions as Tom’s therapist, prompting Tom to shift from his somewhat egotistical explanation of himself to a very real one. He is, in effect — as is the case in all of the episodes — getting to know himself at the same time we are. “And that’s something the actor builds,” says Weil. “The writing can only offer breadcrumbs along the way. But if it sounds like exposition, when you can feel the writer’s hand, it feels false. And only these artists know how to deliver that” despite differences in their approach, whether through Mirren’s more off-the-cuff take or Mackie’s decision to spend a week writing notes and crafting delivery so every moment felt different.
Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) didn’t have the benefit of a scene partner, on- or off-screen. Hers is the sole episode featuring a character speaking directly into the camera — and the only episode rooted in comedy, though the story progresses to a revealed tragedy.
Wu’s Jenny is seen waiting interminably in an unusual waiting room, in an apparent costume featuring wings. After delivering a funny, outlandish opening line that sets the comic tone for the episode, we discover Jenny doesn’t know where she is. But she eventually finds her answer in a swell of emotion delivered movingly by the actress. “We begin with a character who is a bit absurd, and then, slowly, we begin to peel these layers back from her,” Weil says. “That’s the mystery of the piece. The comedy begins to become much more serious and sour.”
Wu, who loved “being able to play a spectrum of emotions,” said she enjoys “when dark things have a bit of levity and when comedic things have some depth to them. It makes them much more palatable.”
Taking advantage of her own depth and skill as an actor, Wu carefully studied and planned her delivery. While it might be intimidating to speak directly into the camera for 30 minutes, she was able to keep it interesting by changing who her audience was for each bit. “I knew for each chunk that I needed to be specific with the person she’s talking to — one, perhaps, she might see as a mentor, one as a child,” Wu says. “It’s just like a person in a dream — they morph, seamlessly, into different people, in different parts of the speech.”
Her character’s understanding of herself evolves, just as it does for all those featured in “Solos.” “Putting these people in these constrained situations is such an opportunity to understand yourself in a way that you don’t normally get to do,” Wu says.
“This show is a piece of the times,” Weil says. “They play with many of the feelings and emotions that we’re all experiencing in this moment.”