Abrams served in Georgia’s House of Representatives, was the Democratic candidate for governor in 2018 and is a leading voice on ballot access.
“I created ‘While Justice Sleeps’ to unravel a political mystery about power and secrets through the eyes of a protagonist dealing with her own demons,” Abrams said in a statement.
Working Title said it won a bidding war for the book, which was described as revolving around a Supreme Court justice whose “descent into a coma plunges the court, and the country, into turmoil,” with young law clerk Avery Keene pulled into the fray.