FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Almost 15 years after it was canceled, “Friends” is still there for British viewers. The catchphrase-generating New York sitcom is the most popular show on U.K. streaming services, beating big-budget original productions from Netflix and Amazon it was announced on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Reed Saxon, file/Associated Press)

LONDON — Almost 15 years after it was canceled, “Friends” is still there for British viewers.

The catchphrase-generating New York sitcom is the most popular show on U.K. streaming services, beating big-budget original productions from Netflix and Amazon.

Research by U.K. broadcast regulator Ofcom shows “Friends” led the field in the first quarter of 2018, followed by laddish Amazon auto show “The Grand Tour” and lavish Netflix royal drama “The Crown.”

The figures may be attributable to binge-watching by “Friends” fans after the show was added to Netflix’s U.K. slate in January.

The data was released July 18 but reported by British media on Friday.

The Ofcom data reveals how streaming has transformed U.K. television viewing habits, with 39 percent of British households subscribing to at least one service.

