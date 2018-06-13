

"Better Call Saul," starring Bob Odenkirk, returns for its fourth season on Aug. 6. (Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Oodles of summertime shows are returning (or have already returned) between now and Labor Day, with some treasures among the trash. My recommendations are noted on this list, which includes premiere dates.

Critic recommends

“12 Monkeys” (Fridays at 8 on Syfy) ­returned June 15

“The $100,000 Pyramid” (Sundays at 9 on ABC) returned June 10

“The Affair” (Showtime at 9) Sunday, June 17

“Alone” (Thursdays at 10 on History) ­returned June 14

“Animals” (HBO at 11:30) Friday, Aug. 3

“Anne With an E” (Netflix) Friday, July 6

“Arrested Development” (Netflix) ­returned May 29

“America’s Got Talent” (Tuesdays at 8 on NBC) returned May 29

“American Chopper” (Mondays at 10 on Discovery) returned May 28

“American Ninja Warrior” (Wednesdays at 8 on NBC) returned May 30

“Animal Kingdom” (Tuesdays at 9 on TNT) returned May 29

“Ballers” (HBO at 10) Sunday, Aug. 12

“Beat Shazam” (Tuesdays at 8 on Fox) returned May 29

“Better Call Saul” (AMC at 9) Monday, Aug. 6

“Big Brother” (CBS at 8) Wednesday, June 27

“Bizarre Foods” (Travel at 9) Tuesday, July 3

“The Bold Type” (Tuesdays at 8 on ­Freeform) returned June 12

“Casual” (Hulu) Tuesday, July 31

“Celebrity Family Feud” (Sundays at 8 on ABC) returned June 10

“Chopped” (Food at 9) Tuesday, June 26

“Claws” (Sundays at 9 on TNT) returned June 10

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Netflix) Friday, July 6

“Cooper’s Treasure” (Discovery at 9) ­Friday, June 22

“Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” (CMT at 10) Thursday, Aug. 2

“The Deed” (Wednesdays at 10 on CNBC) returned June 13

“Detroiters” (Comedy Central at 10) ­Thursday, June 21

“Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” (Mondays at 8 on Freeform) returned June 11

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central at 10) Tuesday, June 19

“Endeavour” (PBS at 9, check local listings) Sunday, June 24

“Escaping Polygamy” (Lifetime at 10) ­Monday, June 18

“Face Off” (Tuesdays at 9 on Syfy) returned June 5

“Floribama Shore” (MTV at 10) Tuesday, June 19

“Food Network Star” (Sundays at 9 on Food) returned June 10

“The Four: Battle for Stardom” ­(Thursdays at 8 on Fox) returned June 7

“F---, That’s Delicious” (Viceland at 10:30) Tuesday, July 10

“Get Shorty” (Epix at 9) Sunday, Aug. 12

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” ­(Thursdays at 10 on Bravo) returned June 14

“GLOW” (Netflix) Friday, June 29

“Goliath” (Amazon) returned June 15

“The Gong Show” (ABC at 8) Thursday, June 21

“The Great British Baking Show” (PBS at 9, check local listings) Friday, June 22

“Hack My Life” (TruTV at 10:30) Tuesday, July 10

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns” (HBO at 10) Tuesday, Aug. 7

“Harlots” (Hulu) Wednesday, July 11

“Humans” (Tuesdays at 10 on AMC) ­returned June 5

“Insecure” (HBO at 10:30) Sunday, Aug. 12

“Intervention” (Tuesdays at 8 on A&E) returned June 5

“Killjoys” (Syfy at 10) Friday, July 20

“King of the Road” (Viceland at 9) Tuesday, July 10

“Love Connection” (Tuesdays at 9 on Fox) returned May 29

“Lucha Underground” (Wednesdays at 8 on El Rey) returned June 13

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” (Fridays at 9 on WeTV) returned June 15

“Man v. Food” (Tuesdays at 9:30 on Travel) returned May 28

“Marlon” (Thursdays at 9 on NBC) ­returned June 14

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix) Friday, June 22

“Married at First Sight” (Lifetime at 9) Tuesday, July 10

“Master Chef” (Wednesdays at 8 on Fox) returned May 30

“Masters of Illusion” (CW at 8) Friday, June 29

“Match Game” (ABC at 9) Thursday, June 21

“Million Dollar Listing New York” ­(Mondays at 10 on Bravo) returned June 11

“Most Expensivest” (Viceland at 10) ­Tuesday, July 10

“Mr. Mercedes” (DirecTV/AT&T at 10) Wednesday, Aug. 22

“Nashville” (Thursdays at 9 on CMT) ­returned June 7

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix) Friday, July 27

“Our Cartoon President” (Showtime at 10:30) Sunday, July 15

“Outcast” (Cinemax at 10) Friday, July 20

“Ozark” (Netflix) TBA, expected late summer

“Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour” ­(Wednesdays at 9 on A&E) returned June 13

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (CW at 8) Monday, June 25

“Preacher” (AMC at 10) Sunday, June 24

“The Profit” (Tuesdays at 10 on CNBC) returned June 12

“Power” (Starz at 9) Sunday, July 1

“Queen of the South” (USA at 9) Thursday, June 21

“Queen Sugar” (Wednesdays at 10 on OWN) returned May 29

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) returned June 15

“Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack” ­(Fridays at 11:30 on TruTV) returned June 1

“The Ranch” (Netflix) returned June 15

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” (Bravo at 9) Monday, July 16

“Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy” (Saturdays at 9 on DIY) returned June 2

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (NBC at 10) Monday, June 18

“Salvation” (CBS at 9) Monday, June 25

“Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” (Saturdays at 8 on TLC) returned June 9

“Seven Year Switch” (Lifetime at 10) ­Tuesday, July 17

“Shades of Blue” (NBC at 10) Sunday, June 17

“Shooter” (USA at 10) Thursday, June 21

“The Sinner” (USA at 10) Wednesday, Aug. 1

“Six” (Wednesdays at 10 on History) ­returned May 28

“Snowfall” (FX at 10) Thursday, July 19

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Mondays at 8 on Fox) returned June 4

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix) Friday, July 6

“Southern Charm Savannah” (Bravo at 10) Monday, July 16

“Street Outlaws” (Mondays at 8 on ­Discovery) returned May 28

“Strangers” (Facebook Watch) Sunday, June 24

“Swedish Dicks” (Pop TV at 10) Thursday, July 26

“Teachers” (Tuesdays at 10:30 on TV Land) returned June 5

“To Tell the Truth” (Sundays at 10 on ABC) returned June 10

“Trial & Error: Lady Killer” (NBC at 9) Thursday, July 19

“The Tunnel: Vengeance” (PBS at 10:30, check local listings) Sunday, July 1

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” ­(Netflix) returned May 30

“Younger” (Tuesdays at 10 on TV Land) returned June 5

“Wahlburgers” (Wednesdays at 10 on A&E) returned June 13

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (Mondays at 9 on CW) returned June 4

“World of Dance” (Tuesdays at 10 on NBC) returned May 29

“Wynonna Earp” (Syfy at 9) Friday, July 20

“Young & Hungry” (Freeform at 8) Wednesday, June 20

“Your Husband Is Cheating on Us” ­(Sundays at 9 on Bravo) returned June 10

