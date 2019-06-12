

Clockwise from top left: “Big Little Lies," “The Affair,” “Stranger Things" and “Lodge 49.” (Jennifer Clasen/HBO; Paul Sarkis/Showtime; Netflix; Jackson Lee Davis/AMC)

Summer’s returning crop includes some high hopes (teenage shopping mall angst on “Stranger Things,” more scion suffering on “Succession”) as well as final bows for some stalwarts (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Power” and “The Affair”). I’m also looking forward to another season of the underappreciated surf-ellecutal “Lodge 49.” Among this pile of premiere dates, I’ve starred some that are worth a look. Fluff up the couch cushions and sink in.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” (Sundays at 9 on ABC) returned June 9

“Absentia” (Amazon Prime) returned June 14

“The Affair” (Showtime at 9) Sunday, Aug. 25

“Alone” (Thursdays at 10 on History) returned June 6

“America’s Got Talent” (Tuesdays at 8 on NBC) returned May 28

“American Greed” (CNBC at 10) Monday, Aug. 12

“American Ninja Warrior” (Wednesdays at 8 on NBC) returned May 29

“Animal Kingdom” (Tuesdays at 9 on TNT) returned May 28

“Ancient Aliens” (Fridays at 9 on History) returned May 31

“Archer: 1999” (Wednesdays at 10 on FXX) returned May 29



“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” (Mondays at 7 on Nickelodeon) returned June 10

“Are You The One?” (MTV at 9) Wednesday, June 26

“Axios” (Sundays at 6 on HBO) returned June 2

“Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC at 8) Monday, July 29

“Bad Blood” (Netflix) returned May 31

“Basketball Wives” (VH1 at 8) Wednesday, June 19

“Baskets” (Thursdays at 10 on FX) returned June 13

“BattleBots” (Fridays at 8 on Discovery) returned June 7

“Below Deck Mediterranean” (Mondays at 9 on Bravo) returned June 3



“Big Brother” (CBS at 8) Tuesday, June 25

“Big Little Lies” (Sundays at 9 on HBO) returned June 9

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (Tuesdays at 8 on VH1)

returned June 4

“Black Mirror” (Netflix) returned June 5

“Bridezillas” (Fridays at 10 on WE TV) returned June 14

“Burden of Truth” (Sundays at 8 on CW) returned June 2

“Catfish: The TV Series” (Wednesdays at 8 on MTV)

returned June 12

“Celebrity Family Feud” (Sundays at 8 on ABC) returned June 9

“Chopped Junior” (Food at 9) Tuesday, June 25

“Chrisley Knows Best” (Tuesdays at 10 on USA) returned May 28

“Claws” (Sundays at 9 on TNT) returned June 9

“Cops” (Mondays at 10 on Paramount) returned June 3

“Dance Moms” (Tuesdays at 8 on Lifetime) returned June 4

“Deal or No Deal” (Wednesdays at 9 on CNBC) returned June 12

“Designated Survivor” (Netflix) returned June 7

(formerly on ABC)

“The Detour” (TBS at 10:30) Tuesday, June 18

“Divorce” (HBO at 10) Monday, July 1

“Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC at 9) Thursday, July 11

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central at 10:30) Tuesday, June 18

“Endeavour” (PBS at 9, check local listings) Sunday, June 16

“Fear the Walking Dead” (Sundays at 9 on AMC)

returned June 2

“Final Space” (Adult Swim at 11:30) Monday, June 24

“GLOW” (Netflix) Friday, Aug. 9

“The Good Witch” (Sundays at 8 on Hallmark) returned June 9

“Good Trouble” (Freeform at 8) Tuesday, June 18

“Grantchester” (PBS, check local listings) Sunday, July 14

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” (Thursdays at 9 on WE TV) returned June 13

“Grown-ish”(Wednesdays at 8 on Freeform) returned June 5

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Wednesdays on Hulu)

returned June 5

“Harlots” (Hulu) Wednesday, July 10

“Hollywood Game Night” (NBC at 9) Thursday, July 11

“Ink Master” (Tuesdays at 10 on Paramount) returned June 11

“Instinct” (CBS at 9) Sunday, June 16

“Jamestown” (PBS, check local listings) Sunday, June 16

“Jay Leno’s Garage” (CNBC at 10) Wednesday, Aug. 28

“Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City” (Fridays at 11 on Comedy Central) returned June 14

“Killjoys” (Syfy at 10) Friday, July 19

“Krypton” (Wednesdays at 10 on Syfy) returned June 12

“Legion” (FX at 10) Monday, June 24

“Lip Sync Battle” (Thursdays at 10 on Paramount)

returned May 30

“Lodge 49” (AMC at 10) Monday, Aug. 12

“Luther” (Sundays at 8 on BBC America) returned June 2

“Man v. Food” (Cooking Channel at 10) Tuesday, July 2

“Married at First Sight” (Wednesdays at 9 on Lifetime) returned June 12

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” (Netflix) returned June 14

“MasterChef” (Wednesdays at 8 on Fox) returned

May 29

“Masters of Illusion” (Fridays at 8 on CW) returned June 7

“Match Game” (Wednesdays at 10 on ABC) returned June 12

“The Missing” (Netflix) Monday, June 17

“Most Expensivest” (Tuesdays at 10 on Viceland)

returned June 11

“Mountain Men” (Thursdays at 9 on History) returned June 6

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” (Netflix) returned May 31

“Naked and Afraid XL” (Sundays at 8 on Discovery) returned June 2

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix) Friday, July 26

“Outdaughtered” (Tuesdays at 9 on TLC) returned June 11

“The Outpost” (CW at 9) Thursday, July 11

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (CW at 8) Monday, June 17

“Pose” (Tuesdays at 10 on FX) returned June 11

“Power” (Starz at 8) Sunday, Aug. 25

“Preacher” (AMC at 9) Sunday, Aug. 4

“Pure” (Tuesdays at 10 on WGN) returned May 28

“Queen of the South” (Thursdays at 10 on USA) returned June 6

“Queen Sugar” (Wednesdays at 9 on OWN) returned June 12

“The Real World” (Facebook Watch) returned June 13

“Riviera” (Sundance Now) Thursday, June 20

“Rosehaven” (Sundance TV at midnight) Thursday, June 20

“Siren” (Freeform at 8) Thursday, July 11

“Snowfall” (FX at 10) Wednesday, July 10

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Mondays at 9 on Fox) returned June 3

“Southern Charm New Orleans” (Sundays at 9 on Bravo) returned June 2

“Strange Angel” (Thursdays on CBS All Access) returned June 13

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) Thursday, July 4

“Succession” (HBO) TBA, expected in August

“Sunday Best” (BET at 8) Sunday, June 30

“Suits” (USA at 9) Wednesday, July 17

“Sweet Home Sextuplets” (Tuesdays at 10) returned May 28



“Sweetbitter” (Starz at 9) Sunday, July 14

“The Terror: Infamy” (AMC at 9) Monday, Aug. 12

“To Tell the Truth” (Sundays at 10 on ABC) returned June 9

“The Wall” (NBC at 8) Thursday, June 20

“Wedding Cake Championship” (Mondays at 10 on Food Network) returned June 3

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW at 9) Monday, June 17

“Yellowstone” (Paramount at 10) Wednesday, June 19

“Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe) Tuesday, July 2

“Younger” (Wednesdays at 10 on TV Land) returned June 12

