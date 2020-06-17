

“Search Party,” with Alia Shawkat as Dory, left, and Shalita Grant as Cassidy, comes to HBO Max on June 25. (Jon Pack/HBO)

TV critic

Some of TV’s summertime favorites return for another season, while several others (“Succession” and “Pose” among them) are sidelined until production can safely resume. Here’s what we’re left with, for now. Grading on a quarantine curve, I’ve put a star next to anything that might suffice.

= Worth a look

“13 Reasons Why” (Netflix) returned June 5

“90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” (Sundays at 8 on TLC) returned June 14

“Alexa & Katie” (Netflix) returned June 13

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” (TNT at 9) Sunday, July 26

“Alone” (Thursdays at 10 on History) returned June 11

“Babies” (Netflix) returned June 19

“Below Deck Mediterranean” (Mondays at 9 on Bravo) returned June 1

“Black Monday” (Showtime at 8) Sunday, June 28

“Bulletproof” (Wednesdays at 9 on CW) returned June 10

“Bunk’d” (Disney Channel at 8) Sunday, June 21

“The Chi” (Showtime at 9) Sunday, June 21

“Counting On” (TLC at 8) Tuesday, July 7

“Dating Around” (Netflix) returned June 12

“Diesel Brothers” (Discovery at 10) Monday, June 22

“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (Tuesdays at 9 on USA) returned June 2

“Doom Patrol” (HBO Max and DC Universe) Thursday, June 25

“Endeavour” (PBS at 9) Sunday, Aug. 9

“F Is for Family” (Netflix) returned June 12

“Find Love Live” (TLC at 11) Monday, June 22

“Fuller House” (Netflix) returned June 2

“Good Bones” (Tuesdays at 9 on HGTV) returned June 9

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Sundays at 10 on Nat Geo) returned June 7

“Grantchester” (Sundays at 9 on PBS) returned June 14

“Greenleaf” (OWN at 9) Tuesday, June 23

“Hanna” (Amazon Prime) Friday, July 3

“Hidden” (Acorn TV streaming) returned June 15

“Hollywood Game Night” (Sundays at 7 on NBC) returned June 7

“Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” (Tuesdays at 9 on Bravo) returned June 16

“Mountain Men” (Thursdays at 9 on History) returned June 4

“Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix) returned June 17

“NOS4A2” (AMC/BBC America at 10) Sunday, June 21

“The Order” (Netflix) returned June 18

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (CW at 9) Monday, June 22

“The Politician” (Netflix) returned June 19



From left, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski are back for Season 5 of “Queer Eye.” (Ryan M. Collerd/Netflix)

Damon Wayans Jr. stars as Jason in an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” which is narrated and executive-produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele. (Dean Buscher/CBS)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) returned June 5

“Room 104” (HBO at 11) Friday, July 24

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” (Fridays at 8 on VH1) returned June 5

“Search Party” (HBO Max) Thursday, June 25

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix) Friday, Aug. 7

“Siesta Key” (Tuesdays at 8 on MTV) returned June 16

“Sweet Home Sextuplets” (Tuesdays at 10 on TLC) returned June 16

“Tacoma FD” (TruTV at 10) Thursday, July 23

“The Twilight Zone” (CBS All Access) Thursday, June 25

“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix) Friday, July 31

“Worst Cooks in America” (Food at 9) Sunday, June 21

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network at 9) Sunday, June 21