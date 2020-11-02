“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” Eve said, and the further uncertainty of travel because of a new U.K. coronavirus lockdown led to what she called “one of the hardest decisions in the world.”
“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,” she said of her stint on the show. The door is open to her returning as a guest co-host or guest, CBS said.
Program hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood wished her well. A replacement wasn’t announced.
Eve joined “The Talk” following the departure of Aisha Tyler. In more host musical chairs, Marie Osmond said in September she was exiting after a single season.
