TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

LOS ANGELES — TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV, the channel said Monday.
TBS praised Bee and other makers of “Full Frontal” for “groundbreaking work” and said it will explore ways in the future to collaborate with the cast and crew.
Representatives for Bee, who was a producer as well as the host of “Full Frontal,” did not immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.
Bee and relative newcomers NBC’s Amber Ruffin and Showtime’s Ziwe have been among the few women to gain a weekly foothold in the realm long dominated by male hosts.