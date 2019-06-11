Card Sharks (ABC at 9) Joel McHale hosts this game-show revival, during which two players must decide to keep betting and risk it all in hopes of winning big in the head-to-head elimination game. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Listings for June 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Netflix streaming) A documentary from filmmaker Martin Scorsese about the musical legend and his 1975 tour.

Savage Builds (Science at 10) Adam Savage creates works of art.

Midseason Premiere

Match Game (ABC at 10) Season 4 continues.

Special

Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian as he performs in Hawaii.

Returning

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 9) Season 9.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 9) Season 4.

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel at 9) Season 2.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Season 6.

Krypton (Syfy at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Louie Anderson, Matt Braunger.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tessa Thompson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Hemsworth, the Jonas Brothers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Beto O’Rourke, Billy Porter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Andy Ruiz Jr.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tiffany Haddish, Don Cheadle, Keane.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Cohen, Ocean Vuong.