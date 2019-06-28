Divorce (HBO at 10 p.m.) Frances has to navigate co-parenting with her ex as she embarks on a new chapter of her life. Pictured: Talia Balsam, Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO)

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8 p.m.) This week picks up in the Netherlands, where Luke P. continues his crusade to become one of the greatest villains in Bachelor Nation history, while Hannah debates whom she will bring to hometown dates.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Shekinah feels betrayed after past drama resurfaces during a trip to a winery.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Captain Sandy and chief steward Hannah deal with the fallout of having a subpar chef on their charters.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) Auditions continue in Los Angeles.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 9) Maci is struggling after Ryan is released from jail. Matt and Cheyenne take their relationship to the next level.

Legion (FX at 10) David goes back in time to stop bad things from happening in the present.

Premiere

Designated Survivor: 60 Days (Netflix streaming) A Korean adaptation of the popular American series in which a terrorist attack kills the president and a relatively unknown politician is thrust into the seat of power.

Cupcake Championship (Food at 9) Bakers compete to win $10,000 by creating imaginative, highly themed cupcakes for a panel of judges.

Special

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (Netflix streaming) The Canadian-born comedian showcases her irreverent comedy in a new special.