Empire(Fox at 8) Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) struggles with Lucious’s (Terrence Howard) past as the two fight to regain control over Empire on tonight’s Season 6 premiere episode. (Chuck Hodes/Fox)

Listings for March 13.

(All times Eastern.)

Riverdale (CW at 8) Jughead is suspicious about his mother’s return to Riverdale.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Mitch, Cam and Phil tag along on Jay’s annual hiking trip.

You’re the Worst (FXX at 10) Gretchen throws an event for her client.

Premieres

Triple Frontier (Netflix streaming) Ben Affleck stars in this thriller about former Special Forces operatives combating a drug lord.

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business (Discovery at 9) Tim Smith helps struggling whiskey distilleries.

Returning

Star (Fox at 9) Season 4.

Zombie House Flipping (A&E at 9) Season 3.

Finale

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 8) Season finale.

Midseason Premiere

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 9) Alex is taken to the emergency room.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kathy Bates.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Christina Hendricks.

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Karamo Brown.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mark Ruffalo, Jim Jefferies, Normani featuring 6lack.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Patricia Arquette, Ian McShane, Strand of Oaks, featuring Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Matt LeBlanc, Winston Duke, Tomberlin.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sharon Osbourne, Sam Richardson, Ryan Conner.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ricky Gervais, Asia Kate Dillon, James Bay, Allison Miller.